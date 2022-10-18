Apple jacks up iPad prices heading into the holidays

Apple announced several new iPad models on October 18th. But while those stole the headlines, the company also quietly updated iPad pricing, raising costs across the board in Canada.

The keen eyes at iPhone in Canada spotted the price increases, which range from $20 to as much as $200. First, Apple appears to have raised the price for its newest iPad Pro compared to previous models (which are no longer available unless you can find a refurbished one):

11-inch M2 iPad Pro (2022) 128GB: $1,099, up from $999 256GB: $1,229, up from $1,129 512GB: $1,499, up from $1,379 1TB: $2,039, up from $1,879 2TB: $2,579, up from $2,379

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro (2022) 128GB: $1,499, up from $1,399 256GB: $1,629, up from $1,529 512GB: $1,899, up from $1,779 1TB: $2,439, up from $2,279 2TB: $2,979, up from $2,779

It’s another $200 on top of the above for the cellular models.

That’s not all. Apple announced a new version of its entry-level iPad, which has long been the budget iPad option. The new 10th-gen iPad starts at $599, which is about $170 more than the 9th-gen iPad. Worse, the 9th-gen iPad is still available from Apple but now starts at $449 instead of the previous $429 price.

Along with the entry-level iPad, Apple upped the price of several other iPad models, including:

The price updates are certainly a bummer, although it remains unclear why exactly the prices went up. Likely, it relates to inflation, supply chain issues, and other economic stresses. Either way, it sucks for Canadians who might plan on picking up an iPad during the holiday season.

Via: iPhone in Canada