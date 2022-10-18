Cadillac’s Celestiq EV means luxury

Cadillac’s Celestiq EV is the epitome of luxury.

The company says the vehicle is the “most technologically-advanced Cadillac ever to exist.” It features hands-free technology and the Gentherm ClimateSense four-zone microclimate system, which features a personalized climate for each person in the vehicle.

Other features include all-wheel drive, active rear steering, and a panoramic sunroof. Cadillac notes each vehicle can be customized for the buyer’s needs.

Further, the vehicle will feature a dual-motor 600HP powertrain and a 111kWh Ultium battery pack, helping it secure a 0-60MPH sprint in 3.8 seconds.

Production will begin in December 2023 and start at $300,000 USD (about $413,482 CAD)

Image credit: Cadillac

Source: Cadillac Via: Engadget