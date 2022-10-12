Here are the games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in October 2022

Every month, PlayStation adds a bunch of new games to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalogues.

As a reminder, those who are subscribed to PS Plus Extra get all of the perks of PS Plus Essential, including this month’s free games, while Premium members get both Essential and Extra benefits.

All of these games will hit their respective catalogues on October 18th. Read on for what’s coming to Extra and Premium this month.

PlayStation Plus Extra

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India* (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia* (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate* (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (PS4)

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (PS4)

Dragon Quest Builders (PS4)

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (PS4)

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (PS4)

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree’s Woe and the Blight Below (PS4)

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition (PS4)

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – The Definitive Edition (PS4/PS5)

Hohokum (PS4)

Inside (PS4)

The Medium (PS5)

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4)

*It should be noted that while the vast majority of PS4 games are playable on PS5, these titles are only playable on PS4.

PlayStation Extra costs $17.99 CAD/month, $49.99/three months or $114.99/year.

PlayStation Premium

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (PS3)

Everyday Shooter (PS3)

Limbo (PS3)

Ultra Street Fighter IV (PS3)

Yakuza 3 Remastered (PS4)

Yakuza 4 Remastered (PS4)

Yakuza 5 Remastered (PS4)

PlayStation Premium costs $21.99/month, $59.99/three months or $139.99/year.

Image credit: Square Enix

Source: PlayStation