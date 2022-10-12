fbpx
Save up to $25 on six Nintendo Switch exclusives

The sale includes Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, New Pokémon Snap and Yoshi's Crafted World

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Oct 12, 20222:32 PM EDT
Nintendo of Canada is offering up to $25 off six Switch exclusives.

From October 11th to 12th, you can snag the following games at discounted prices, exclusively from Amazon:

Additionally, you can buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $79.95 and get its Happy Home Designer expansion at no additional cost ($33 value).

Image credit: Nintendo

Source: Nintendo

