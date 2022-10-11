Samsung smartphones up to 50 percent off during Amazon’s ‘Prime Early Access Sale’

Samsung has discounted several smartphones for Amazon’s ‘Prime Early Access Sale.’ If you’re interested in saving upwards of 50 percent on its Android lineup, then check out the deals below:
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Navy 128GB 6.5″ for $475.99 (save 50%)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Phantom Black 256GB for $1,449 (save $371.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Phantom Black 512GB for $1.559 (save $625)
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Black 128GB for $399 (save $30.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Pink Gold 128GB for $1,109.99 (save $290)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Burgundy 128GB for $1,379.99 (save $270)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Phantom Silver 256GB for $1,249 (save $770)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Phantom Green 256GB for $1,249 (save $770)
