Google Tensor G2 chip confirmed to be 5nm processor, not 4nm

Google’s Tensor G2 chip, which powers the Pixel 7 line, was initially thought to be built on 4nm processor technology.

However, new infofrmation has revealed that Google’s Tensor G2 utilizes a 5nm manufacturing process. Before the Pixel 7’s official reveal, pre-release benchmarks and rumours indicated the chip was built on a 4nm processor.

To make matters even more confusing, Google didn’t initially confirm using a 5nm manufacturing process. However, the company did state the Pixel 7 offers 60 percent more speed and 20 percent more efficiency than its predecessor. To clarify, a Google spokesperson confirmed that the Pixel 7’s Tensor G2 does indeed utilize a 5nm processor.

“We purpose-built Google Tensor G2 for real-world use cases, Google said to Android Authority. “Our final architecture, which includes 5nm, helped us reach that goal while increasing both performance and power efficiency. This approach also allowed us to add new capabilities while taking a step forward on machine learning with our next generation TPU with G2.”

With this in mind, the 5nm Tensor G2 may not offer the efficiency of 2021’s 4nm-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. News of this revelation may put a damper on the release of the Pixel 7 for some. Google’s confirmation still leaves us with some questions, including what manufacturer is in charge of creating it. Samsung, for instance, is Google’s partner and has two 5nm nodes. However, if this is the case, Google isn’t revealing which process the Tensor G2 is built on.

The Tensor G2 may not offer the same efficiency as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200. However, it should provide clock speed improvements over its predecessor.

Source: Android Authority Via: 9to5Google