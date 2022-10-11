Amazon devices are up to 67 percent off for ‘Prime Early Access Sale’

Following the slew of deals last week, Amazon has one-upped itself and continued to slash prices of its own hardware for its “Prime Early Access Sale.”

Below you’ll find deals on all Alexa-enabled devices, such as the Echo Show, Echo Dot, Echo Auto, Fire TV and Fire TV Sticks:

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Amazon