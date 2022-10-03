You can now buy official Pokémon Crocs in Canada

Pokémon Crocs are now available in Canada.
The collection features options for both children and adults and a 5-pack of Jibbitz with Kanto Pokémon. You can head to the Crocs Canada website to check them out.
Below are all of the Crocs:
- Pokémon II Clog for $69.99
- Toddlers’ Classic Pokémon Clog for $54.99
- Classic Crocs Sandal for $54.99
- Elevated Pokémon 5-pack Jibbitz for $29.99
These Crocs are only around while supplies last, and oddly the Jibbitz aren’t available in Quebec.
Source: Crocs Via: RedFlagDeals