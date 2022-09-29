Best Buy’s new Happy Hour sale is currently live

Best Buy Canada is holding a ‘Happy Hour’ sale with items that have been voted by shoppers on a limited-time discount.

The sale started today, Thursday, September 29th, at 3pm ET/12pm PT, and will end later today 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Check out the winning offers below:

JBL Xtreme 2 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Black: $249.99 (save $150)

Lenovo Chromebook C340 15.6 -inch Touchscreen 2 in 1 Chromebook (marketplace seller): $249.99 (save $250)

Ultima Cosa Presto Bollente Espresso Machine with Frother & Coffee Grinder – Stainless Steel: $349.99 (save $350)

Polk Audio Signa Solo Sound Bar: $129.99 (save $20)

Click & Grow Smart Garden 9 (SG9S8US) – Grey: $159.99 (save $100)

Google Chromecast with Google TV (4K) – Snow: $49.99 (save $20)

Seagate FireCuda 530 Heatsink 500GB NVMe PCI-e Internal Hard Drive (ZP500GM3A023): $99.99 (save $55)

Check out Best Buy’s Happy Hour deal page here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.