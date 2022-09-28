What’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in October

As is the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in October.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in October.

Leaving Netflix in October

Fargo: Seasons 1-3 (October 8th)

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3 (October 22nd)

Insidious (October 23rd)

Insidious: Chapter 2 (October 23rd)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (October 23rd)

Downtown Abbey (October 31st)

Here’s what’s leaving Crave

I Am MLK Jr. (October 3rd)

The Wolf of Snow Hollow (October 4th)

Creative Soles (October 6th)

Maliglutit (Searchers) (October 12th)

Sgaawaay K’uuna (Edge of the Knife) (October 12th)

Tia and Piujuq (October 12th)

Frontier: Season 2 (October 14th)

MTV Unplugged Presents: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions (October 14th)

Tom & Jerry (October 14th)

Birth (October 18th)

The Climb (October 18th)

Toys of Terror (October 18th)

Castle Rock: Season 1 + Season 2 (October 22nd)

Cartier: Season 1, Season 2 (October 24th)

The Bold and the Beautiful: Season 35, Episodes 108-250 (October 27th)

The Human Voice (October 29th)

The Bronx USA (October 29th)

About A Boy (October 31st)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (October 31st)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (October 31st)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (October 31st)

Beaverton: Season 2 (October 31st)

California Typewriter (October 31st)

The Candidate (October 31st)

Delivery (October 31st)

Funny Tweets (October 31st)

Incendies (October 31st)

Killing Patient Zero (October 31st)

Laurence Anyways (October 31st)

Martha Marcy May Marlene (October 31st)

Miss Hokusai (October 31st)

Non-Stop (October 31st)

Owning Mahowny (October 31st)

Patriots Day (October 31st)

Rocknrolla (October 31st)

Speed (October 31st)

The Thin Red Line (October 31st)

Tom At The Farm (October 31st)

The Trotsky (October 31st)

V For Vendetta (October 31st)

Empire of the Sun (October 31st)

Here’s what’s leaving Prime Video

Archive (October 7th)

Pandora (October 8th)

Tula Kalnaar Nahi (October 18th)

Famoso (October 26th)

Why Women Kill (October 28th)

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

21

Image credit: Sony