Amazon discounts Fire 7 Tablet to $55, down 21 percent

Amazon has discounted on its most popular tablet, the Fire 7.

This comes with 16GB storage with a 7-inch display. The Fire 7 is currently 21 percent off at $54.99.

Amazon’s Fire tablets run Fire OS, a forked version of Android without the Google Play Store or any of Google’s services. Instead, you can shop for apps, games, music, ebooks and videos through Amazon’s various digital stores.

It should be noted that Amazon is prepping for the release of the new Fire HD 8 on October 19th. This will retail for $199.

Source: Amazon Canada