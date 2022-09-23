PC gaming and smart home tech deals live at Best Buy

Best Buy Canada currently has two concurrent sale events live right now. Best Buy’s ‘PC Gaming Event Sale,’ and ‘Smart Home Sale,’ are both active starting today, Friday, September 23rd, and expire on Thursday, September 29th.

Find new headphones, routers, laptops, monitors and peripherals in the PC sale below, or scroll further to find smart displays, lights, indoor & outdoor security cameras and doorbells in the smart home sale.

PC Gaming Event Sale

HyperX QuadCast S USB Condenser Microphone – White: $159.99 (save $30)

Razer Basilisk V2 20000 DPI Optical Gaming Mouse – Black: $49.99 (save $50)

Logitech 4K Pro Webcam with HDR & Noise-Cancelling Mics: $199.99 (save $50)

ASUS ROG Strix G15CE Gaming PC – Star Black (Intel Core i7-11700F/1TB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3070/Windows 10): $1,999.99 (save $400)

ASUS ROG Strix G10CE Gaming PC – Grey (Intel Core i5-11400F/512GB SSD/16GB RAM/RTX 3060/Windows 10): $1,499.99 (save $300)

ASUS TUF 27-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG IPS LED G-Sync Gaming Monitor (VG279QR): $329 (save $80)

HP Victus 15-inch Gaming Laptop – Blue (AMD Ryzen 5 5600H/512GB SSD/8GB RAM/GeForce GTX 1650/Windows 11): $799.99 (save $200)

Razer Iskur Ergonomic Fabric Gaming Chair – Dark Grey: $529.99 (save $220)

Samsung T7 Shield 1TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PE1T0S/AM) – Black: $129.99 (save $75)

Google Nest Wifi 5 Router with 2 Points – 3 Pack: $459.99 (save $160)

Lenovo Legion 15.6-inch Recon Gaming Backpack: $48.44 (save $27)

HyperX Cloud Alpha Over-Ear Gaming Headset – Black: $79.99 (save $40)

Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense Gaming Headset – Black: $129.99 (save $30)

Check out the PC gaming sale here.

Smart Home Sale

Google Nest Cam Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security Camera – 2 Pack – White: $359.99 (save 80)

Google Nest (Wired) Wi-Fi Video Doorbell – Black/White: $209.99 (save $89)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) – Polished Steel: $269.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Generation) – Black: $269.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Cam Wired Outdoor Security Camera with Floodlight: $299.99 (save $80)

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle with 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor 2K Cameras – Black: $499.99 (save $100)

Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat – Charcoal: $149.99 (save $20.99)

Google Nest Cam Wired Indoor Security Camera – Snow: $99.99 (save $30)

Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant – Chalk: $229.99 (save $70)

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Google Assistant – Charcoal: $69.99 (save $60)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) Smart Speaker – Chalk – 2 Pack: $69.99 (save $60)

Philips Hue A19 Smart Light Starter Kit w/ Hub & Dimmer -3 Pack -White/Colour Ambiance: $129.99 (save $120)

Twinkly Flex 2.1m (7 ft.) RGB LED Tube Light: $79.99 (save $50)

Nanoleaf Shapes Triangle Panels – Smarter Kit – 7 Panels: $219.99 (save $60)

Cync 1.8m (6 ft) Direct Connect Smart LED Light Strip – Multi-Colour: $34 (save $40)

Nanoleaf Lines Light Bars – Smarter Kit – 9 Lines: $229.99 (save $50)

Check out the smart home sale here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Best Buy