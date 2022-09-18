What do you think of the iPhone 14 Pro’s ‘Dynamic Island?’

Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now available, and while they’re not a significant upgrade from the iPhone 13 Pro, they do come with one notable design change: the ‘Dynamic Island.’

The Dynamic Island looks undeniably cool. At its base lies a display hole punch that houses the smartphone’s Face ID sensor and front-facing camera. What makes it unique, though, is that it dynamically shifts depending on what app you have open. Whether you’re listening to music, receiving a call, or using Apple Maps, the Dynamic Island will expand and change, giving you instant access to related widgets.

However, the unique display cutout is pretty limited in its current state and doesn’t work with notable Apple apps like iMessage or most third-party apps. I find the Dynamic Island pretty cool, and it makes me want to buy the iPhone 14 Pro, but I’m often a sucker for unique smartphone features like this.

