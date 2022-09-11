Did you pre-order any of Apple’s 2022 lineup of devices?

Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max this past week alongside the base iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra, and more.

While there wasn’t a lot to be excited about for this event, I decided to open my wallet for the AirPods Pro (2nd generation). And honestly, I’ve got my eye on the iPhone 14 Pro Max with its Deep Purple colour variant and very interesting and interactive Dynamic Island, alongside its 48-megapixel primary shooter.

However, who cares what I want? Did you pre-order the new AirPods Pro, like I did? Or did you pre-order the new iPhone 14 Pro or the Apple Watch Series 8? Let us know in the comments below.