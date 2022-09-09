Best Buy’s Fall Tech Essentials sale discounts several Sony TVs

Best Buy Canada is hosting a Fall Tech Essentials promotion with TVs and speaker systems on sale. The products mentioned below are on sale starting today, Friday, September 9th, and will expire on Thursday, September 15th.

Check out the deals below:

Sony X85K 75-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Smart Google TV (KD75X85K) – 2022: $1,799.99 (save $500)

Sony BRAVIA XR 65-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Google TV Smart TV (XR65A80K) – 2022 – Titanium Black: $2,499.99 (save $400)

Sony MASTER 48-inch 4K UHD HDR OLED Android OS Smart TV (XBR48A9S) – 2020: $1,199.99 (save $600)

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65QN88BAFXZC) – Titan Black: $2,199.99 (save $600)

Samsung The Frame 65-inch 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV (QN65LS03BAFXZC) – 2022 – Charcoal Black: $2,099.99 (save $600)

Bose TV Speaker Bluetooth Soundbar: $299.99 (save $50)

JBL Bar 550-Watt 5.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $699.99 (save $150)

Samsung HW-B650 430-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $349.99 (save $100)

Sony HT-A5000 450-Watt 5.1.2 Channel Dolby Atmos Sound Bar: $1,099.99 (save $200)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (2021) Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote: $54.99 (save $15)

Roku Express 4K Media Streamer with Remote: $39.99 (save $10)

Breville Bambino Plus Automatic Espresso Machine – Silver: $499.99 (save $100)

Find the Fall Tech Essentials promotion page on Best Buy here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.