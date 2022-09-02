Ian Scott to remain CRTC Chair as government looks for replacement

Ian Scott will stay on as the Chair of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for another four months.

According to the National Post, Scott will remain in the position while the government looks for his replacement.

The source who shared the information with the publication states the government is looking for the right person for the job, and it would be “irresponsible” to leave the commissioner without a chairperson, pending ongoing proceedings and issues.

MobileSyrup has not been able to independently confirm the news but has reached out to the CRTC. The article will be updated when more information is available.

The news comes on what was set to be Scott’s last day on the job. Scott was first brought on for the job in 2017.

Source: National Post