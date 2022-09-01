Ring Intercom adds new layers to existing apartment intercom systems

Amazon-owned Ring has revealed its new Intercom system, adding smart features to apartments. For quite some time, homeowners and those living in recently renovated apartment units have been able to take advantage of smart home devices. Now, those living in apartments with pre-existing intercoms can gain access to elevate their quality of life.

Ring Intercom is said to be an easy-to-install feature. From the sounds of it, this may not be the must-have for those renting a condo or apartment. However, for apartment owners or building managers of older units, the new device seems like a great upgrade option.

The new system can integrate with pre-existing intercom handsets. Existing intercoms are able to communicate with visitors, delivery drivers, and couriers. Ring Intercom enables that same line of communication, though it’s done remotely through the user’s phone or Echo device. This means that users can speak to a visitor and buzz them in even if they’re not at home.

For instance, a great use case is if you’re stuck in traffic but have already ordered some delivery. Rather than your Uber Eats order sitting outside your building, you can speak directly to the driver and let them in while using Ring Intercom. The same can be said for an Amazon delivery. This can add some security to your package delivery in the event that you’re not home.

Ring Intercom is launching sporadically in various regions. The company is bringing this new device to the UK and Germany with preorders starting on September 28th. Units will begin shipping on October 26th. Ring says the U.S., France, Spain, and Italy will gain access to Intercom in 2023. The company has not yet confirmed when Canadians will have access.

At launch, Ring Intercom will cost £119.99 in the UK (roughly $157.49 CAD).

Image credit: Ring

Source: Ring