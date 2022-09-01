Philips Hue announces new filament Lightguide bulbs and gamer gradient Lightstrip

Once the dominant player in the smart home space, Philips Hue now faces stiff competition from companies like Nanoleaf, Wyze, TP-Link and, more importantly, far cheaper budget brands on Amazon.

In what seems like an effort to widen its smart light offerings, Hue has revealed several new products, including futuristic-looking Lightguide filament bulbs that come in three shapes: ‘Large Globe,’ ‘Ellipse’ and ‘Triangular.’ All three bulbs can also be paired with a pendant cord that’s available in ‘White’ and ‘Black.’

These unique bulbs created white and colour diffused light and can hit a brightness of 500 lumens. Philips Hue says its new filament bulbs will be available in Canada for between $89.99 and $109.99. The pendant cord costs $59.99. Philips Hue also showed off a new dimmable version of its filament candle bulb, which costs $69.99 for a two-pack.

Along with the new Lightguide bulbs, Philips Hue revealed its new low-profile slim Downlight. These pot light-like bulbs attach through a tab system and are just three-quarters of an inch thick. Further, they’re capable of snapping directly onto a ceiling and connect via a junction box. Hue’s Downlight bulbs can hit a brightness of 1200 lumens and cost $79.99 each.

Finally, Philips Hue revealed its first official foray into the gamer lighting space with its Hue Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC Starter Kit that’s capable of creating multiple colours of light at the same time. The Lightstrip can flash, dim and more. It’s designed to attach to the rear of a monitor and creates a halo effect behind the display. The 24/27-inch version costs $199.99, the 32/34-inch costs $219.99, and a three-screen 24/27-inch version costs $329.99.

Hue is also bringing new features to its app, including ‘Mimic Presence’ automation, which turns your lights on/off during the day and night while you’re away as a security feature. Mimic Presence will be available under the Hue app Automation Tab where the Spotify music sync option is currently located. Further, the Philips Hue Sync app that works with the Play Sync Box is now part of the main Hue iOS and Android app.

All of Philips Hue’s new smart lights will release in Q4 in Canada.

Image credit: Philips Hue

Source: Philips