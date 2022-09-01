Canada’s Seth Rogen to star in ‘Dumb Money,’ an adaptation of GameStop stock disaster

Remember when internet trolls coordinated a massive disruption of Wall Street? The story of the infamous GameStop stock incident is being adapted for the big screen. Dumb Money is a film set to star Canadian actor Seth Rogen as well as Paul Dano, Sebastian Stan, and Pete Davidson.

Dumb Money is an adaptation of Ben Mezrich’s book The Antisocial Network. The story recounts the GameStop “short squeeze” that occurred in January 2021. Internet trolls of r/wallstreetbets were able to squeeze two hedge funds betting that declining stock would further plummet. Through a bit of internet comradery, amateur investors were able to buy shares and stock options. This led to the market skyrocketing by 1,700 percent, gaining a market value of over $10 billion.

Currently, there’s no word on who the ensemble cast portrays in the film.

The film is being fully financed by Santa Monica-based company Black Bear Pictures and is being distributed by the company in international markets. During Toronto Internation Film Festival, Black Bear Pictures is launching its sales on Dumb Money.

Dumb Money is being directed by Craig Gillespie, known for directing I, Tonya. Rebecca Angelo & Lauren Schuker Blum are serving as writers with Teddy Schwarzman from Black Bear and Gillespie producing.

“Black Bear has diamond hands for Dumb Money,” Schwarzman said. “Lauren & Rebecca have masterfully adapted Ben Mezrich’s exceptional book detailing one of the greatest underdog stories of our time.”

Principal production on the film is expected to begin in October.

