Snapchat introduces new Dual Camera feature

In yet another update, Snapchat has introduced a new feature, Dual Camera.

And yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. Users can now film multiple things simultaneously, capturing more than one perspective.

For example, imagine you’re at a concert you’ve been waiting for all summer. With Dual Camera, you can have the front camera face yourself, and the back camera face the performers, capturing video from two different perspectives.

Here’s how to access it:

make sure the app is updated

open Snapchat and select the Dual Camera icon, located in the toolbar in the upper right-hand corner

pick your layout: vertical, horizontal, picture-in-picture, or cutout

Dual Camera is available to all iOS users worldwide. Snapchat says the feature will be coming to Android in the following months. Unlike other recent features the company has introduced, users don’t have to be part of Snapchat’s subscription service to access the tool.

Image credit: Snapchat

Source: Snapchat