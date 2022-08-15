Snapchat+ users now have access to four new features, subscriber base passes 1 million

Snapchat is giving Snapchat+ subscribers more ways to customize their experience with four new features.

The first, Priority Story Replies, allows subscribers to have their replies more visible when responding to a Community Story.

Post View Emoji allows users to add an emoji others can see after they open a snap. Snapchat describes it as a “signature way to sign-off your Snaps.”

The company also introduced new Bitmoji backgrounds and app icons for subscribers to choose from.

With these additions, Snapchat+ users have access to 11 exclusive features, including Snapchat for Web.

Launched in June, Snapchat says the company has more than 1 million paying subscribers. The service is available in Canada and costs $4.99 a month.

Image source: Snapchat

Source: Snapchat