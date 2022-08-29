Netflix testing ‘game handles’ to be used for leaderboards and multiplayer

Netflix is testing a new feature for its gaming division referred to as “game handles.” As suggested, these act as player identities and names to be used on leaderboards as well as when playing with other players.

As the company continues to flesh out its Netflix Games division, the company is reportedly working on the ability to add unique handles. These handles are said only to incorporate letters and numbers, which is common when looking at online platforms. According to reports, these handles will effectively be used in replacement of profile icons and real names when playing Netflix Games.

Testing of game handles first began on July 19th, 2022. Netflix began using Subset Games’ Into the Breach as a testbed following the announcement that the game was joining the lineup.

Netflix Games also supports a small catalogue of other “competitive” games with social or multiplayer aspects. These include Mahjong Solitaire, Heads Up!, and Bowling Ballers. The company has since expanded its tests to these other titles.

These tests were first identified via code within the app. It’s said that the use of these handles will primarily be used when “you play with other members.” However, it also appears as though Netflix is looking to utilize them for leaderboards within prominent games.

The incorporation of multiplayer handles, multiplayer, and leaderboards all appears to speak towards the company’s wish to support new social aspects. Perhaps introducing these components can better drive adoption and retain players and subscribers.

Recently, Netflix Games was found to struggling to find a core audience. App data firm confirms that this division only sees an average of 1.7 million daily active users. This is a fragment of Netflix’s 221 million subscriber base. Since launching Netflix Games in late 2021, the small catalogue has only seen 23.3 million downloads.

Image credit: Netflix

Source: TechCrunch