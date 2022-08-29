What’s leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime Video in September

As the case every month, several shows and movies are leaving Netflix Canada, Crave and Prime in September.

It’s worth noting that the streaming services may only be removing certain shows and movies for a specific amount of time.

Series like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Gossip Girl and movies like Mean Girls have all left Netflix and then returned to the service months or years later. If you’re more interested in what’s coming to Crave, Prime Video, and Netflix, check out our respective ‘what’s coming to’ posts.

Below are all the shows and movies leaving Netflix, Prime Video and Crave in September.

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in September

Quantico: Seasons 1-3 (September 1st)

Homeland: Seasons 1-8 (September 8th)

Offspring: Seasons 1-7 (September 12th)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Seasons 2-9 (September 26th)

Leaving Prime Video

Angel (September 1st)

Buffy The Vampire Slayer (September 1st)

The Secrets We Keep (September 11th)

Leaving Crave in September