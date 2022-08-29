Samsung Galaxy S23 rumoured to look similar to its predecessors

Samsung’s flagship smartphones are starting to feel a little stale as they continue to feature fewer design changes with each new version. And according to a well-known leaker, 2023’s Galaxy S23 won’t bring much to the table either.

Ice Universe, a frequently reliable Samsung leaker, has tweeted information about Samsung’s upcoming flagship S23. According to the tweet, the “S23 Ultra will have increased the width of the middle frame, which means that the curved part of the glass will be reduced.” With this in mind, it seems like the S23 Ultra will feature a less curved display.

Additionally, Ice Universe also offered up information about the Galaxy S23 and S23+.

As for the S23 and S23+, they have the same design as the S22, even the middle frame has not changed.

The same screen, the same sensor, the same camera, and the battery is estimated to be similar. Processor upgrade to 8Gen2 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 28, 2022

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 and S23+ have mostly looked the same two years in a row, and it seems like the next S series flagship design will also offer a similar aesthetic if Ice Universe’s information is accurate.

Source: Ice Universe