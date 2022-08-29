Save $40 on the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch at Amazon

Nintendo has a few special edition Switch consoles available, but arguably the best one is on sale right now at Amazon. Yes, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Switch is available for $339.99 right now, which is $40 off.

iPhone in Canada firstspotted the deal, which is a great one if you’re in the market for a more stylish Switch console. However, it’s worth keeping in mind that the Special Edition console does not include Animal Crossing: New Horizons — instead, it’s just a regular Nintendo Switch with ‘pastel green and blue’ Joy-Cons and a New Horizons-themed Switch dock.

Still, with the Special Edition Switch saving you $40 on the console, you can put that towards the $79.99 cost of New Horizons (or any other Switch game you want).

To take advantage of the deal and nab yourself the most stylish Switch around, head to this link and add the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch to your cart.

Image credit: Nintendo