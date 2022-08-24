Samsung’s Back-to-School sale offers discounts on laptops, monitors and smartphones

Samsung is offering some great discounts on monitors, laptops, smartphones and earbuds on Amazon Canada. These deals are certainly something to consider if you’re looking to save some cash.
- Save 25% on select Samsung laptops
- Save up to 29% on select Samsung drives and memory
- Samsung Monitor T55 32 Inch |32″ Curved Monitor for $248 (save 17%)
- Samsung Odyssey 27-Inch Gaming Monitor for $198 (save $101.99)
- Select Galaxy Book laptops are up to 29% off
- Galaxy Book2 Pro 15.6” AMOLED i5 for $1,139.99 (save $460)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G White 128GB for $849.99 (save 23%)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) for $279.98 (save 15%)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition for $239.99 (save 11%)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Phantom Black 128GB for $974.95 (save 14%)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $109.98 (save 45%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada