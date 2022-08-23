Xbox End of Summer Sale offers up to 80 percent off a slew of games

Xbox has kicked off a new End of Summer Sale, offering up to 80 percent off dozens of Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox 360.
See below for some of the most notable deals:
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown — Top Gun: Maverick Edition — $38.79 (regularly $96.99)
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection (includes six games) — $64.99 (regularly $259.99)
- Battlefield 2042 Xbox One & Xbox Series X/S — $44.99 (regularly $89.99)
- BioShock: The Collection — $11.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Borderlands 3 Standard Edition — $19.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Capcom Arcade Stadium Packs 1,2 and 3 — $25.99 (regularly $51.99)
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition — $38.39 (regularly $63.99)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection & 4SE — $19.46 (regularly $58.99)
- Evil Dead: The Game — $38.99 (regularly $51.99)
- The Quarry (Xbox Series X/S) — $60.29 (regularly $89.99)
The End of Summer deals run until August 29th. The full list of offers can be found here.
Image credit: 2K