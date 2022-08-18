‘Technical issue’ to blame for app data breach, WestJet says

A “technical issue” allowed several WestJet app users to view the personal profile information of others.

According to CBC, some app users could access phone numbers, home addresses, dates of birth, flight voucher details, and the last four digits of other users’ credit cards.

Ummm @WestJet why can I see random peoples personal information when logging into MY WestJet app!?! pic.twitter.com/C49tSa6iXy — M K (@Mikayla_em) August 17, 2022

One user told the news outlet the app showed her the personal information of another traveller. She refreshed the screen between four and five times and was presented with personal details of other passengers each time.

“We sincerely apologize to our guests for this disruption and continue to actively investigate the cause of this issue. We take the privacy of our guests extremely seriously and will continue to provide updates to our guests as required,” WestJet said on Twitter.

The company shared the above response directly with a user. At the time of writing, WestJet hasn’t addressed the issue on its official Twitter page or website.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: CBC