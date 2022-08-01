A new Pokémon Presents presentation is set for August 3rd, proving updates on games and apps

Nintendo and The Pokémon Company are hosting a new edition of their Pokémon Presents presentation.

The upcoming Pokémon Presents promises to offer updates on Pokémon apps and video games. This includes the upcoming launch of the tentpole Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet titles.

Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet are both set to launch on November 18th. The Nintendo Switch exclusives are likely to draw quite the player base as is tradition for Pokémon’s mainline titles. In June, we caught the first look at the three starters of the games–– Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

‼️ Attention, Trainers! ‼️ Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6AM PT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation with updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including #PokémonScarletViolet! 🔔 https://t.co/4Y2yC8uitL pic.twitter.com/oUTbNln64c — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 1, 2022

However, there is still a lot to cover both in terms of notable features and new Pokémon to collect. The games are set in an open world somewhat inspired by Spain. Though, that’s the extent of what we know of the ninth generation of games. Typically, new mainline entries introduce some sort of new twist on gameplay but that remains to be seen. Additionally, we still don’t know what the extent of the PokéDex will be.

In addition to Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, The Pokémon company will likely cover titles and apps for mobile. The event may cover titles such as Pokémon GO and Pokémon Unite.

On top of that, The Pokémon Company may use this opportunity to re-introduce Pokémon Sleep, which the publisher has remained tight-lipped on since its reveal. The iOS and Android app was first revealed in 2019 with a 2020 launch scheduled. However, there’s been no word on the development of the app. The Pokémon Company has not officially cancelled the project, leading many to believe development is ongoing.

Trainers can tune in to the Pokémon Presents on August 3rd at 9 AM ET/ 6 AM PT. The presentation airs on the Pokémon YouTube channel.

Image credit: @Pokémon

Source: @Pokémon