Get 2GB additional data per month for 12 months with Lucky Mobile

The promotion is available on $35/mo and above plans

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Jul 29, 20224:31 PM EDT
Bell’s flanker brand Lucky Mobile is currently offering a “Summer Deal Days” promotion with an additional 2GB of data per month for the next 12 months with specific plans.

The promotion is available on all new activations on a minimum $35/mo plan. Eligible plans include:

  • $35/mo plan with 2.5GB data, unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international texting
  • $40/mo plan with 4.5GB data, unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited international texting
  • $50/mo plan with 10GB data, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. calling and unlimited international texting
  • $60/mo plan with 15GBdata, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. calling and unlimited international texting
  • $70/mo plan with 20GB data, unlimited Canada-wide and U.S. calling and unlimited international texting

The promotion ends on August 1st. Learn more about it here.

Source: Lucky Mobile 

