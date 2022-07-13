Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [June 14 – July 20]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.
MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.
It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
New deals:
- Save $25/mo. for every team member you add to your account.
Ongoing deals:
- Switch to fast and reliable fibre-powered Internet and get a $200 bill credit
- Switch your business to Canada’s best 5G network and get a credit of $200 per line.
- Get 10GB of unlimited data for $55/mo in main regions.
- Get an unlimited 50 GB plan for just $95/mo. on Canada’s best 5G network in Main regions and for $85/mo in MB & SK
- Get 3 lines with 135GB of shareable data for an average of $58.33/mo. in QC, and 150GB for $68.33/mo in MB & SK and $78.33/mo in Main Regions.
- Save up to $185 on a Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series smartwatch.
- Buy a new phone online and save $50
- Connect your other devices and enjoy unlimited data from $10/mo.
- Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.
- limited time offer – Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch
- Trade in your old device and save. Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.
- Get bonus Crave Mobile for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 45 and Ultimate 50. (main regions)
- Get Crave Mobile for 24 months when you activate or upgrade to a new unlimited Ultimate plan.
- Get 500MB bonus data/mo. with automatic monthly top-up options with the $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid plans
- Pay even less per month with the Device Return Option.
- Various phone accessories on sale
- Trade in your device and get a minimum $100 towards a new one.
- Pair Bell mobility with your Bell service and get 20GB of data for just $50/mo. in QC and for $65/mo. in ON.
- Get bonus 100MB data/mo with unlimited Canada wide minutes for $25/mo with automatic monthly top-up options.
- Save $20/mo. for every family member you add to your account.
- Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.
New deals:
- Get iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 12, 12 Pro Max, 12 mini, XR, SE (2020), Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G, S21 Ultra 5G, TCL 20 Pro 5G, Google Pixel 4a & Google Pixel 4a (5G) on Clearance.
Ongoing deals:
- Discover great phones at $0 down on approved credit and select plans with Fido Payment Program
- Get your certified pre-loved phones starting from just $3/month.
- Various smartphones on hot deals and clearance
- Fido postpaid customers get new deals and giveaways, with Fido XTRA.
- Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.
- Save $25 per month for 12 months on unlimited Home Internet 50u or 100u when you pair with a Mobile plan. (ON)
- TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0 percent INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account.
- Trade in select devices and get a minimum credit of $100
- One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.
New deals:
- The new TCL 30 5G is now available! Enjoy it today from only $17 per month.
Ongoing deals:
- Save $10 with a Mobile plan combined to an Internet service
- Save $17/month on the high-performance, Unlimited 100 Internet plan
- Unlimited 60 Internet + TV App Basic service at $65/month, plus Club illico and Vrai offered 6 months.
- Take advantage of all the benefits of Helix internet starting from $60/mo.
- Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with Basic 6GB, 10GB and 15GB Canada plan
- The new Vrai platform is offered for 6 months when you add it to your Mobile plan via the QUB app.
- Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 25GB, 40GB plan as well as 50GB plans
- Play online unhindered thanks to Helix high-performance Unlimited 400 Internet. Only $70/month!
- Add the TV App Basic service plan to any Internet plan for only $5 more per month.
- Does your teen want to be connected? Give in with a 10 GB plan at $20 per month. Combine it with two All-Inclusive Mobile plans and save more thanks to the multiline discount
- Access a host of movies, series and youth content with Club illico mobile included in our All-Inclusive Mobile plans
- Monthly savings on various smart phones
- Save big when you buy a new phone! It’s easy—bring in your old device and save up to $500
- Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)
- Sale on phone cables, chargers and audio accessories
- Subscribe to the QUB musique Family plan at the exclusive rate of $9.99/month for 24 months
Ongoing deals
- Get a $150 visa gift card with Certified Pre-owned iPhone XS Max, XR & XS
- Promo on Bring your own phone plan : $40 and $45/month plan (QC)
- Promo on Bring your own phone plan : $55/month plan. (main regions)
- Get the Galaxy A53 5G for $0 on Tab Plus
- Get 12 GB of data for only $45/month
- For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.
- Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on all prepaid Base plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus per month.
- Prepaid SIM cards are now $10 for a limited time
New deals:
- Get the iPhone 13 128GB for only $35/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years
Ongoing deals:
- Get Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $15/mo!
- Get iPhone 12 mini for only $10/mo
- Samsung Galaxy S22 for $15/month
- Unlimited data from $55/mo per line in QC and main regions.
- Ignite Internet from $59.99/mo
- Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year
- ROGERS PREFERRED PROGRAM OFFER – Get the iPhone mini 12 256GB for $0/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years.
- Stay connected anywhere with the new plan for data-only mobile internet. Get 50GB/mo for $120/mo, then pay only $10 for every 10 GB above this plan limit for the first 3 months.
- Promotional data plan for individual plans on $45/mo 6GB plan, $50/mo 10GB plan and $55/mo 15GB plan.(QC)
- Save on your Rogers bill with Cash Back Rewards, with the no annual fee RogersTM Platinum Mastercard®.
- Activate or upgrade on a $75/mo or higher Rogers Infinite plan and get our most premium perks (QC) and $90 for main regions.
- For a limited time only, get data plans starting from $40/mo for 3GB of non-shareable data with any phone on financing or when you bring your own phone. (QC)
- Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans
New deals:
- Save $20/mo. on LivingWell Companion Home
- Join TELUS and get AirPods on us with your iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.(QC)
- Get a TCL 30 XE 5G for only $9 per month.
- Enjoy AirPods (2nd generation), a magical connection to your iPhone 13.
- Trade-in and save up to $730 on iPhone 13 family
- Save $40 on all SmartWear devices
- iPhone 13 + Apple Watch Series 7. More powerful together.
- Save up to $289 upfront on Google Pixel 6 Pro with Bring-It-Back
- Double your data for an extra $10 per month.
- Save up to $1,440 on Galaxy S22 series with Bring-It-Back
Ongoing deals:
- Save up to $430 on iPhone 13 family with Bring-It-Back
- Charge and protect your phone for less than $50.
- Get 9x faster upload speeds for only $89/mo.(BC&AB)
- Get 50GB of CAN-U.S. data with 5G+ speed for $105 in main regions.
- Earn a reward worth $50 when you refer a friend to TELUS
- Save up to $720 per year with the TELUS Family Discount.
- Get Stream+ for as low as $20 per month on select Unlimited plans
- Join the TELUS Exclusive Partner Program and save more.
- Save $10 per month with the ultimate online protection. (ON)
- Sign up for Optik TV and Internet 75 today and get a free 55” 4K HDR TV worth $549.99.(BC &AB)
- Get one month on us, plus a FREE $400 TELUS prepaid Visa. (BC&AB)
- Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)
- Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $54/month.
- Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back
- Get a bonus 500MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $30, $40, $45 & $55 prepaid talk, text & data plans
- Get a bonus 100MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on $25 prepaid talk & text plan
New deals:
- Get rewarded even more. 4GB Data at 4G speed with the $41.25/mo plan
- With the Public Points rewards program, you can earn points just by paying your bill.
- For every dollar you spend, you’ll make 15 percent of it back in points.
- Great deals on certified pre-owned iPhone 8, 8 Plus, XS, XR & Samsung Galaxy S10.
Ongoing deals:
- $70 off certified pre-owned iPhone XR and $30 off certified pre-owned Samsung Galaxy S10
- Reward – Welcome Present Get 5 points.
- Earn up to 20 points per month by helping the Public Mobile community online.
- Earn 10 points for every 12 months you stay
- Earn 1 point for every month a friend you refer stays
- Free Public Mobile SIM Card included with each purchase of a Certified Pre-Owned phone.
Ongoing deals:
- Get connected starting from $15/mo.
- Chatr Refer a Friend Program – Get up to $150 in credits over 10 months to use towards your top up.
- Exclusive Quebec offer – Get 5GB of bonus data on plans $35+ on your second anniversary date.
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans
- 250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15 Plan
New deals:
- Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. NOW $61/Mo when you bring your own phone + free $50 prepaid card
- 8GB for $40/mo. when you bring your own phone (QC).
- Internet + TV from $73/mo. plus get a $50 visa prepaid card
- Add a line for $15/mo. and make calls and send messages with your Apple Watch SE and leave your phone at home. Limited time offer: save $240.
Ongoing deals:
- Get a $50 visa prepaid card with $39, $53, $60 and $39 ($48 with $9 credit) internet plans
- Get the iPhone 11 for $29.12/mo. with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans
- Get the Samsung Galaxy A53 for only $24.58/mo. with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans
- Get 250MB Bonus Data with unlimited province wide $22 and $29 plan, & unlimited Canada wide $25 Prepaid plan.
- Get 500MB Bonus Data with unlimited province wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 Prepaid plans.
- Get Bonus 500MB data with unlimited Canada wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans.
- Limited time offer on $45 and $55/mo data, talk & text plans.
- GET AN ANNUAL PLAN. Activate an annual prepaid plan with 400 local minutes and 400 global texts for $100/year when you bring your own phone.
- Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee.
- 500MB Bonus Data on the $28 Prepaid plan with PPU OR 100MB Bonus Data on the $15 prepaid plan with PPU with AutoPay option.
- Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0 percent APR
- Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.
- Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. hook up today and get 2 months free
- Get TV starting from $25/mo.
- get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term
- Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.
New deals:
- BYOD Big Gig Unlimited plans Limited time offer : Get 15GB data for $50/mo.
- Bring your own phone offers (Limited Time) 15GB for $40/mo, 18GB for $45/mo.
- Get Samsung Galaxy A03s for $30/mo. plan with 500MB of fast LTE data.
- Get Samsung Galaxy A13 for $50/mo. plan with 9GB of fast LTE data.
- Bring your own phone plans – 25GB(10+15GB Bonus) for $50/mo, 35GB(15+20GB Bonus) for $65/mo and 50GB(35GB+15GB Bonus) (Canada/U.S.) for $80/mo
Ongoing deals:
- Activate any phone on a $35+/mo. plan and get a ZTE Grand X View 4 tablet with 4GB of data for $10/mo.
- Enjoy one free month of Visual Voicemail when you sign up in-store or online for a Freedom Phone Line
- Get iPhone 12 with TradeUp on a $50/mo. plan with 15GB of data.
- Get unlimited talk and text starting at $99 per year. New Prepaid activations only.
- Get 2GB of data for $24/mo. Limited time offer
- iPhone 13 is available for $24/mo. With TradeUp on a $50/mo. plan with 15GB of data. After Digital Discount. 2-year term required.
- Add a line and get 6GB of data for $30/mo. Price includes a $5/mo. discount for 24 months and Digital Discount. New Postpaid activations only.
- $5/mo. digital discount on the $35 & $40 on Bring your own phone plans.
- Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year
Ongoing deals:
- Plus, save up to 15 percent on your home insurance.
- Purchase a Wireless Device Protection Plan and get 3 months free.
- Sign up for maxTV & Internet to get big savings. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Save $200 on Apple Watch Series 6 GPS and GPS + Cellular.
- Get 10 percent off when you buy 2 or 20 percent off when you buy 3 or more regular priced cases, screen protectors, and/or chargers.
- Save $20/mo. for 6 months when you sign up for noSTRINGS Complete 95 or Complete 125 plans.
- Save up to $15/mo. Sign up for new wireless service and save on your wireless plan for 24 months.
- Save money while traveling
- Save $20/mo. off an eligible voice & data plan when you bring your own phone or buy a phone at a full price!
- Get big savings on wireless plans, crazy fast internet speeds, and binge-worthy TV.
- Big deals on maxTV Stream media boxes for a limited time.
- Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50 percent for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months
- Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price
- Sign up for SaskTel Internet on the infiNET 300 plan and get this special deal + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months
- Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month
- For every 5 maxTV Stream theme packs you add, you get $8 in savings
- Sign up for Super Channel and get your first month free!
- Sign up for maxTV and get 50 percent off the Filipino 5-pack for 3 months.
- Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price
- Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more
- Sign up for SaskTel homePHONE and get 3 months of Home Phone Service, Feature Package, and Anytime North America long distance for free
- Sign up for Crave with STARZ get your first month free!
- Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.
- Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid Auto Top-ups and get a $20 bonus
- Bring your Google Pixel and save $600
New deals:
- Get the Moto G Power today!
- Two can share 16GB for $52.50/month each
Ongoing deals:
- Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab
- Bring Your Own Phone and get 8GB for $45/mo
- Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee
- Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink
- Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit.
- Change your mobile data plan anytime for free
- Get a $50 welcome credit when you sign up for a new mobile Rollover or Big Data plan online.
- Free Whole Home WiFi Perfected with all Bundles and Internet plans
- Bring Your Own Device and Enjoy Data Plans
- Upgrade to a new Phone Earlier With easyUp
- Add Mobile to your Bundle and save $15/month forever
New deals:
- Activate your first Mobile or Home Internet plan before July 20, using a friend’s referral code and you’ll both earn a $50 referral bonus instead of the usual $25.
Ongoing deals:
- A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month
- Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones
- The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan.
- Samsung Galaxy S21FE 5G 128GB available for 39.54/month for 24 months
- Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.
New deals:
- Bill credits with : Fibre + Internet, Fibre + Internet & Mobile and Fibre + Internet & TV.
- Special Offer : Bundle Fibre+ 500 Internet & Total TV for $129/mo.
Ongoing deals:
- Get a $50 credit with Fibre+ 500 Internet
- Get a $100 credit when you add Total TV to Fibre+ Internet
- Save an additional $25/mo when you add our best TV to your Fibre+ Internet and Mobile bundle.
- Order your plan online and save an extra $50
- Get a $25/mo Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE and save hundreds on Mobile when paired with Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet.
- Get the new Samsung A53 5G on an Unlimited plan with 25GB Fast LTE from $25/mo.
- Experience next-gen WiFi 6 technology with Fibre+ Internet 500, only $79/mo on a new 2-year ValuePlan.
- Upgrade to Fibre+ Gig 1.5 Internet for exclusive savings on Mobile.
- If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.
- Rollover Data any time for just $10/GB and carry over unused data for up to 90 days
Ongoing deals:
- Check online for a line-up of certified refurbished iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones
- Free $25 account bonus & free sim card with purchase of a $100 top up OR $25 off & free sim card with purchase of a MaxWest phone and a $50 top up.
Ongoing deals:
- Get an additional five percent of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money
- 20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service
- Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.
Ongoing deals:
- A one-time $10 SIM Card charge applies for new activations.
- Unlimited Canada-Wide & US Calling Plans that include the 5GB of bonus data- 15.5GB with automatic top-up for $50/mo, 20.5GB for $60/mo, 25.5GB for $70/mo. (QC)
- Unlimited Canada-Wide calling plan – 1GB data with automatic top-up for $25/mo and 5GB bonus data included with the 8GB for $35/mo and 10GB for $40/mo plans(QC)
- Get talk, text and up to 10GB of data for $40/mo (includes 5GB of bonus data)
- Get bonus data with Lucky Rewards.
- Get 250MB/mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments.
- Unlimited Canada-Wide & US Calling Plan – 10.5GB with automatic top up for $50/mo, 15.5GB for $60/mo, 20.5GB for $70/mo. (ON, SK)
- Unlimited Canada-wide calling plan – 1GB data with automatic top-up for $25/mo, 3GB for $35/mo, 5GB for $40/mo (ON, SK)
- 750MB with automatic top-up for $15/mo Canada-wide data only plan, 250MB for $15/mo with 100 minutes Canada-wide calling plan (ON, SK).
- You can now buy Lucky Mobile SIM Cards at Dollarama!
- Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.
500MB with Automatic Top-Up on $24, 3.5GB with Automatic Top-Up on $33, 11.5GB with Automatic Top-Up on $43 plans for QC.