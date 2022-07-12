fbpx
Nintendo offering discounted games and Switch Online bundles for Prime Day

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is also on sale

By Bradly Shankar @bradshankar
Jul 12, 20222:51 PM EDT
For Prime Day this year, Nintendo is offering discounted Switch Online and game bundles.

From July 12th to 13th, purchase one of the following $79.99 games and get a free one-year Individual Nintendo Switch Online membership ($24.99 value):

Note that this is the base version of Switch Online, which includes online multiplayer access and a number of digital NES and SNES games. The Switch Online Expansion Pack is an additional membership that includes N64 and Sega Genesis titles.

Additionally, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is on sale on Amazon for $89.99 (regularly $129.99).

Source: Amazon, Nintendo of Canada

