Nintendo offering discounted games and Switch Online bundles for Prime Day

For Prime Day this year, Nintendo is offering discounted Switch Online and game bundles.

From July 12th to 13th, purchase one of the following $79.99 games and get a free one-year Individual Nintendo Switch Online membership ($24.99 value):

Note that this is the base version of Switch Online, which includes online multiplayer access and a number of digital NES and SNES games. The Switch Online Expansion Pack is an additional membership that includes N64 and Sega Genesis titles.

Additionally, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit is on sale on Amazon for $89.99 (regularly $129.99).

Source: Amazon, Nintendo of Canada