Telus, Koodo offering $100 savings to customers who switch

Vancouver-based national telecom Telus and its flanker brand Koodo are offering up to $100 in savings to new and add-a-line customers who switch to either provider by July 11th.

MobileSyrup received a tip about the promo, which is also live on both providers’ websites. Telus even squeezed in a cheeky shot at Rogers, saying “Join Telus and stay connected on an award-winning network that won’t leave you hanging.”

Telus is offering a $50 bill credit and will waive the $50 connection fee for customers who switch to the provider online. That totals $100 in savings. The fine print notes that:

“$100 savings include a $50 bill credit and a waiving of our $50 connection fee. Offer applicable online only on Mobility orders for smartphones and Bring Your Own Device plans. Offer applicable to Mobility consumer accounts only. Offer not applicable to business or Corporate EPP account types. Bill credit will be applied upon order completion and will appear on your first bill after activation. Bill credits are non-transferable, can only be applied to pay for services charges, and carry no cash value after deactivating your services.”

Koodo similarly offers a $50 bill credit and will waive the $50 connection fee for online orders. Koodo notes the offer is only applicable to new activations of eligible “4G LTE speed data plans.”

According to the tip MobileSyrup received, the offer can only be applied to Koodo plans that cost more than $37.50/mo and to Telus plans over $45/mo. Moreover, the offer will expire end of day on July 11th.

Considering there will likely be a swarm of Rogers customers looking to switch after Friday’s outage, this may be a smart move on Telus’ part.

You can check out the Telus offer here and the Koodo offer here.