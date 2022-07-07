Google search results reveal Canada as most popular relocation country

An analysis by the Australian website Compare the Market found Canada is the most desired place to relocate to.

The company analyzed Google search data for every country and found it was the number one spot for 50 countries.

Japan came second with 31 countries saying the island nation is their number one choice. Interestingly, Canada is part of the list vying for Japan.

Spain, China, and France round out the top five.

“Canada is a very welcoming country for ex-pats, which has led to it becoming a very diverse and multicultural country,” the analysis says. “It also regularly ranks highly for things such as government transparency, civil liberties, quality of life, economic freedom, and education.”

The analysis used Google Ads Keyword Planner to find the annual search volume for the terms “houses,” “property,” “moving to,” and “relocating to” for every country.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Compare the Market Via: CTV