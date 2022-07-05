Tesla might be on-track for its best quarter in Q3

On Saturday, July 2nd, Tesla released its Q2, 2022 ‘Vehicle Production & Deliveries‘ results, showing a decline in production and deliveries when compared to Q1.

In the first three months of 2022, Tesla produced over 305,000 vehicles and delivered over 310,000 vehicles. In contrast, in Q2, the company produced over 258,000 vehicles and delivered over 254,000 vehicles. Tesla blamed the decline in production and delivery on setbacks from its factory shutdown in Shanghai. However, despite the setbacks, “June 2022 was the highest vehicle production month in Tesla’s history,” the company said.

The Austin, Texas-based company didn’t mention the number of vehicles produced in June, however, Electrek estimates it to be around the 120,000 mark. If Tesla keeps the production number this high, It can easily achieve its best quarter in regards to production in Q3, with its Berlin and Austin factories carrying the most weight.

Source: Tesla