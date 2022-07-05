Telus investing billions across Ontario over next four years

Vancouver-based telecom giant Telus says it will invest $23 billion in Ontario between 2022 and 2026.

The funds will go towards network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum.

“Importantly, through our investment, we are supporting the social and economic vibrancy of Ontarians and ensuring that every member of our society has access to the technology that yields the opportunity to realize their full potential,” Darren Entwistle, Telus’ CEO, said.

The investment will create 9,500 jobs in construction, engineering and emerging technologies. It will also deliver 5G to remote communities in the province and support its agriculture industry.

The investment is part of a larger move to invest $70 billion in Canada by 2026. The company has made similar announcements for Quebec and Alberta.

Source: Telus