Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy launches on Android and iOS

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy is now available on Android and iOS globally, following a 2019 release on consoles and PC.

The collection includes HD versions of the first three games from the popular Capcom legal drama series: Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright™: Ace Attorney – Justice for All and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Trials and Tribulations. The trilogy costs $28.99 CAD on Google Play and $34.99 on the App Store.

The trilogy follows rookie attorney Phoenix Wright as he investigates various murders featuring a colourful cast of characters. Players will then have to use the evidence they’ve gathered to successfully determine the culprits in court.

The most recent release in the Ace Attorney series, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, was released last year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Image credit: Capcom