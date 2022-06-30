Entitled Nintendo fan buys over 53k on stock, asks why company won’t make new F-Zero

A gamer spent over 5.6 million Japanese yen (about $53,000 CAD) on Nintendo stock in order to ask the Japanese gaming giant why it won’t make a new F-Zero.

During the gaming giant’s annual shareholder meeting, the fan asked Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa if the company has considered bringing back fan-favourite series’, specifically the futuristic racing franchise, F-Zero. The last title in the series, F-Zero GX, was released for the Game Cube back in 2004.

In a translated response (via VGC), Furukawa responded with the following:

“It is realistically difficult to develop new titles and remakes, including sequels, for every Nintendo game that people request, but we are very grateful and appreciate the expectations our fans have for our games.”

Shinya Takahashi, Nintendo’s managing executive officer, offered a more positive answer:

“We are always considering how to develop new titles and remakes that can be enjoyed by many players.”

According to Business Insider, which exchanged Twitter DMs with the stock-buying fan, they purchased 100 shares at 56,430 yen per share (about $514 CAD). The fan, who goes by the name @Momiji on Twitter, describes themselves as a “diehard Nintendo fan” and says that they didn’t expect to be able to ask a question and that the opportunity was a “bonus.”

As a friendly reminder, video game developers/publishers aren’t your friend, even if you have strong nostalgic feelings for them. Like every company, they exist to make money, and Nintendo likely has data indicating that a new F-Zero title wouldn’t earn enough revenue to be worth the development resource investment.

Image credit: Nintendo Life

Source: @Momiji, Business Insider, VGC