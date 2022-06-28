Nintendo of Canada announces Switch ‘Summer Experience’ tour

Nintendo Canada has unveiled its ‘Switch Summer Experience’ tour schedule along with a list of the games available to play at the various events.
The tour will take place in cities across British Columbia, Quebec and Ontario beginning July 9th, with its first city event in Vancouver. The list of cities and tour dates are as listed below. Note that every location with a * requires paid admission.
- Carnaval del Sol*, Jonathan Rogers Park, Vancouver, BC: July 9th – July 10th
- Ontario Science Centre*, North York, ON: July 12th – July 14th (Walk-in admission only)
- Port Moody Ribfest, Rocky Point Park, Port Moody, BC: July 15th – July 17th
- La Fête du Lac des Nations*, Sherbrooke, QC: July 19th – July 24th
- Kempenfest, Barrie, ON: July 30th – August 1st
- Penticton Peachfest, Okanagan Lake Park, Penticton, BC: August 3rd – August 7th
- Expo Agricole de Saint-Hyacinthe, Saint-Hyacinthe, QC: August 4th – August 6th
- Ribfest Langley, Langley, BC: August 12th – August 14th
- Mississauga Italfest, Mississauga Celebration Square, Mississauga, ON: August 12th – August 13th
Most importantly, the games that will be available to play at Switch Summer Experience tour events are as follows:
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe-Booster Course Pass DLC
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Registration operates on a first-come, first-serve basis, so you’ll have to sign-up for tickets quickly. For more information on registration, Nintendo’s Switch Summer Experience website.
If you plan to pre-register for ‘Warp Pipe Pass’ for faster access, click the link.
Image credit: Nintendo
Source: Nintendo