Elden Ring studio already has a new game in the ‘final stages’ of development

Beloved developer FromSoftware has confirmed that one of its upcoming games is nearly done.

In an interview with 4Gamer, Hidetaka Miyazaki, president and main director at FromSoftware, was asked about comments he gave to the Japanese outlet in 2018. At the time, Miyazaki said two unannounced games were in the works at FromSoftware — one of which has since been revealed to be this year’s critically-acclaimed Elden Ring.

Now, Miyazaki has said that the second game is “currently in the final stages” of development. However, he didn’t provide any further details, such as its title or general premise. It’s possible that this game might be a new entry in FromSoftware’s Armored Core mech shooter series, following a leak from earlier this year.

That said, FromSoftware likely isn’t in a hurry to reveal this mysterious new title, given how well Elden Ring continues to perform. In the same interview, Miyazaki confirmed that more updates are coming to the game, which will presumably include some form of downloadable content like most of FromSoftware’s other games have received.

Additionally, Miyazaki said he plans to continue to focus on directing games and is already helming his next project. It’s unclear what this might be, although he is pursuing a “more abstract fantasy” concept than what FromSoftware has previously created.

Source: 4Gamer