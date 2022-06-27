Pay $120 less for Sony’s WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones on Amazon

Amazon Canada currently has Sony’s top-of-the-line WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones on sale.

The headphones, which normally cost $398 are available for $278, marking a 30 percent, or $120 discount.

All three colours, including ‘Black,’ ‘Silver,’ and ‘Midnight Blue’ are in stock and discounted.

The wireless headphone offers 30 hours of battery life, alongside quick charging, that can fuel up the headphone for about five hours with a ten-minute charge. Additionally, WH-1000XM4 features voice assistant support and has touch sensors to pause/play/skip music, control volume, and even answer phone calls.

While we at MobileSyrup haven’t reviewed the WH-1000XM4, the headphones are considered an industry staple, and CNET, TechRadar, The Verge, and RTings have all highly praised the over-ear headphone.

Learn more about the headphones, or purchase them for $278 here.

Image credit: Amazon