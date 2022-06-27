Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) currently $100 off at Costco

Costco Canada currently has the Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) discounted, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘frozatio.’

The watch, which is regularly available for $499 is currently listed for $399, marking a $100 discount.

It’s worth noting that only the 44mm GPS variant in the Product(RED) colourway is currently discounted.

The Series 6 watch features a 1.78-inch Always-on Retina LTPO OLED 448 x 368 pixel resolution display and runs on Apple’s S6 chipset, alongside staple features like SpO2 detection, ECG, sleep data, fitness tracking and more.

In his review of the Apple Watch Series 6, MobileSyrup managing editor Patrick O’Rourke gave the smartwatch an 8/10 rating.

Purchase the Apple Watch Series 6 44mm GPS variant in the Product(RED) for $399 here.

Source: RedFlagDeals ‘frozatio’