Apple increases its Apple Music Student plan cost by $1

After raising the Apple Music Student plan cost in several countries last month, including India, New Zealand and Isreal, Apple is now doing the same in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.

In Canada, the plan cost has been hiked up to $5.99/month from $4.99/month. Similarly, in the United States and the United Kingdom, the student plan now costs $5.99 and £5.99 instead of $4.99 and £4.99, respectively.

It appears as though the change in price has taken place in the last 24 to 48 hours, and while it doesn’t seem much, it might deter students from joining or continuing their membership, and instead, migrate to services like Spotify, which still offers its student plan for $4.99 in Canada.

Apple Music Student is $6 now? When was this change made? pic.twitter.com/SKRKPuFgzY — Michael Burkhardt (@tme_michael) June 23, 2022

While Apple normally informs its customers in case there is a change in price in an active subscription, U.S., U.K., and Canadian Apple Music Student Plan subscribers seem to have received no notice yet.

Via: 9to5Mac