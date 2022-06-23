Steam Summer Sale discounts a variety of titles until July 7

PC gamers rejoice, Steam’s Summer Sale is back with hundreds of titles under every genre on sale.

Check out some of the notable titles on sale below:

It's that time of year again: welcome to the Steam ☀ Summer Sale ☀! From now until July 7th @ 10am Pacific, join us for savings on tens of thousands of games. We've got trading cards, badges, and a visit from… someone named Clorthax?https://t.co/4TuWeBVo1O#SteamDeals pic.twitter.com/lmkDZfDqnL — Steam (@Steam) June 23, 2022

Forza Horizon 5: $63.99 (regularly $79.99)

The Sims 4: $7.49 (regularly $29.99)

Resident Evil Village: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Jurassic World Evolution 2: $34.49 (regularly $68.99)

Ghostrunner: $15.99 (regularly $39.99)

Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition: $17.99 (regularly $89.99)

Mafia: Definitive Edition: $19.99 (regularly $49.99)

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE: $66.38 (regularly $93.49)

God of War: $47.99 (regularly $59.99)

Red Dead Redemption 2: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

It Takes Two: $21.99 (regularly $54.99)

DOOM Eternal: $13.49 (regularly $26.99)

Yakuza 0: $7.49 (regularly $29.99)

Battlefield 2042: $39.99 (regularly $79.99)

Metro Exodus: $12.21 (regularly $37)

FAR CRY BUNDLE: $61.84 (regularly $270.92)

STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order: $13.74 (regularly $54.99)

Mortal Kombat 11: $13.99 (regularly $69.99)

Steam’s Summer Sale started today, Thursday, June 23rd and ends on Thursday, July 7th. Check out the event page and all titles on sale here.

Image credit: Steam

Source: Steam