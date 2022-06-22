Select Samsung smartphones are up to 26 percent off today

Samsung and Amazon Canada have a deal happening right now that could save you up to 26 percent off select smartphones. These are mostly in the Galaxy S22 range but also the S10 FE 5G. Check out the deals below.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (128GB, 6GB) 6.5 inch for $699.99 (save $250)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Green 256GB – 6.6″ for $1,279.99 (Save $190)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Black 128GB – 6.6″ for $1,209.99 (save $190)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G White 256GB – 6.6″ for $1,279 (save $190)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Green 128GB – 6.1″ for $974.99 (save $125)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Pink Gold 128GB for $974.99 (save $125)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Pink Gold 256GB for $1,279.99 (save $190)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G Green 256GB for $1,044.99 (save $125)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Pink Gold 128GB for $1,209.99 (save $190)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G White 128GB – 6.6″ for $1,209.99 (save $190)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 5G White 128GB for $974.99 (save $125)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ 5G Green 128GB – 6.6″ for $1,209.99 (save $190)
Source: Amazon Canada