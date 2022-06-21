What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late June 2022

Every month, Xbox brings new titles to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Normally, these come in two waves and now, the company has revealed what’s hitting Game Pass in the second half of May. Notably, EA Vancouver’s FIFA 22 and Ubisoft Montreal’s Far Cry 5 are among this batch of new Game Pass titles.

See below for the full list:

Shadowrun Trilogy (Cloud and Console) — June 21st

Total War: Three Kingdoms (PC) — June 21st

FIFA 22 (Console and PC) — June 23rd (EA Play)

Naraka: Bladepoint (Cloud, Console and PC) — June 23rd

Far Cry 5 (Cloud, Console and PC) — July 1st

Meanwhile, the following 10 games have received Touch Controls on mobile:

Broken Age

Bugsnax

Chinatown Detective Agency

Kraken Academy!!

Life is Strange: True Colors

Ninja Gaiden ∑

Ninja Gaiden ∑2

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk

The Last Kids on Earth

Finally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on June 30th:

FIFA 20 (Console and PC) EA Play

Jurassic World Evolution (Console and Cloud)

Last Stop (Cloud, Console and PC)

MotoGP 20 (Cloud, Console and PC)

As always, Game Pass subscribers can take advantage of an exclusive 20 percent discount to purchase any game in the catalogue and keep playing even after it leaves Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC and Android and iOS in beta. Game Pass for Console and PC Game Pass each cost $11.99/month.

Image credit: EA

Source: Xbox