PlayStation’s revamped PS Plus tier-based subscription service is finally available. Now, users have the option of PS Plus Essential (base PS Plus), Extra or Premium.

PS Plus Premium offers more than 700 games for PS1 through PS5 and game trials for several recently released titles. PS Plus Extra, on the other hand, offers only PS4 and PS5 games and is more affordable than Premium.

I purchased PS Plus Premium, but only until my one-year subscription ends next month. I wanted to see if the game trials and PS Classics were worth it for me. Unfortunately, because my PSN account isn’t the primary on my PS5, I was unable to access the game trials option. Further, while some of the classics are interesting, I’m not very interested in streaming games, so ultimately, when my subscription ends in July, I plan to subscribe to PS Plus Extra.

So far, I’ve been enjoying such PS Plus Extra offerings as Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy and Returnal. These are three games that I’ve wanted to play since they launched, but I also just didn’t want to buy for full price.

If you want to know more about PS Plus Extra’s or Premium’s game offerings, check out our list here.

With all of this in mind, we want to know this week: did you upgrade to PS Plus Extra or Premium? And if so, what subscription did you select? Let us know in the comments below.

Image credit: PlayStation