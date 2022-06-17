Lucky Mobile offering 2GB of bonus data or up to 8 months

Lucky Mobile’s latest plan offers extra GBs of data for an affordable price. Lucky Mobile is offering 2GB per month of bonus data for up to eight months on select plans for new members.

This offer ends on June 20th. Additionally, Lucky Mobile is offering up to 16GB of bonus data with a new activation on a minimum $35 per month plan applied as 2GB per month. This bonus is only available for eight months.

You’ll have to purchase a $10 SIM Card to get this deal and activate the SIM card by July 18th, 2022.

You can check out the complete deal here.

Source: Lucky Mobile