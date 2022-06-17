Apple’s M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro is now available

Apple’s new 13-inch Macbook Pro equipped with its M2 chip is now available to order in Canada.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro features the same design as its predecessor, including the beleaguered Touch Bar, two Thunderbolt 3 ports and ‘Butterfly’ keyboard. It’s only the laptop’s processor that has received an upgrade to the new 8-core CPU/10-core GPU M2 chip that Apple claims features 18 percent faster CPU performance and a 35 percent faster GPU when compared to the M1 chip.

Apple’s redesigned MacBook Air equipped with its M2 chip won’t be available to order until next month.

The M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM/256GB of storage starts at $1,699 in Canada. The laptop also has 16GB/24GB of RAM and 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage variants.

Apple’s Canadian website lists delivery as of June 24th. MobileSyrup will have more on Apple’s M2-powered MacBook Pro in the coming days.

