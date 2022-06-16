This PC-powered orchestra makes music with floppy disk drives

As a fan of music, this is pretty cool.

Polish engineer Paweł Zadrożniak has created a “PC hardware orchestra” that plays tunes through floppy disks and other computer hardware parts.

The Floppotron 3.0 is a PC-generated musical orchestra comprised of 512 floppy disk drives, 16 hard drives and four flatbed scanners. Zadrożniak, the mastermind behind it all, has been working on several versions of the project since 2011.

Zadrożniak’s first Floppotron model featured a pair of floppy disk drives playing ‘The Imperial March’ from Star Wars. Then in 2016, he expanded to 64 floppy disk drives, eight hard drives and two flatbed scanners.

Fast forward to 2022, and Zadrożniak now has a full orchestra of computer hardware playing tunes from Michael Jackson, Queen and several other famous artists.

A key aspect of the system is the noise made by the electric motors, followed by the frequency it generates that in turn produces different notes.

Zadrożniak has a more detailed explanation of how the very cool system works on his blog.

Image Credit: Paweł Zadrożniak

Sources: Paweł Zadrożniak Via: The Verge